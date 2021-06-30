Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.95. Bio-Path shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 147,148 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPTH. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 22,401 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

