BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Trading 7.6% Higher

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s share price traded up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.29 and last traded at $46.00. 5,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 248,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $755,730.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,535,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $2,152,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at $56,406,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,993,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

