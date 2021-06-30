BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stock Price Down 8.4%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 118,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,504,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,956. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

