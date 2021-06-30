BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will post $42.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the highest is $42.99 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $36.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $175.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.31 million to $178.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $212.97 million, with estimates ranging from $209.50 million to $218.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.99 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDSI. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSI opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $359.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.