Bitradio (BRO) Achieves Market Cap of $65,802.39

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $65,802.39 and $8.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.20 or 0.00393876 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,106,399 coins and its circulating supply is 10,106,395 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

