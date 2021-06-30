BitTorrent (BTT) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $260.86 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000187 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00011348 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006923 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002504 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004177 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002876 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

