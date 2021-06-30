Bitzeny Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $129,677.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00401936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010814 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

