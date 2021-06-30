Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.15

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 10399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. Research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.94%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

