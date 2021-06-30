Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.85

Shares of Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and traded as high as $34.75. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 332 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.

