BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 302.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 132,520 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 215,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 99,374 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000.

Get BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust alerts:

NYSE BGIO traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 106,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,414. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.