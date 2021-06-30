BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,565 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.27% of Century Bancorp worth $22,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.71 per share, for a total transaction of $104,762.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 868,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,542,646.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,180 shares of company stock valued at $111,946. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $114.15 on Wednesday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The stock has a market cap of $635.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 26.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

