BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,196,797 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,422,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $23,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 169,454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $2,788,320.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 864,241 shares of company stock worth $10,069,795. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

