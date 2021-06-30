BlackRock Inc. Buys 970,186 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970,186 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.70% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $22,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $721.94 million, a PE ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 1.47. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

