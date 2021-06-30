BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Evolus were worth $21,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.55.

Shares of EOLS opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

