BlackRock Inc. Has $24.23 Million Stake in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 830,065 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 51,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of The First Bancorp worth $24,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The First Bancorp by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in The First Bancorp by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in The First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The First Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in The First Bancorp by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FNLC opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.17. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $32.63.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from The First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

