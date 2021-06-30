BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,111 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.41% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $24,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 219,800 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 340,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 191,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

PRTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

PRTK opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $319.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $166,665.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 491,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,107 shares of company stock valued at $573,338. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

