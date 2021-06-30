BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,617,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,635,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Canoo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canoo by 229.6% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 54,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Canoo alerts:

GOEV stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.05 and a quick ratio of 18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.24. Canoo Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canoo from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Canoo Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.