BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,029 Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Great Ajax worth $22,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Great Ajax stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.