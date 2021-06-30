Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the May 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

BTT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.23. 9,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.88. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $26.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.