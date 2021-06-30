BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the May 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MFL traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. 103,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $14.88.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.
