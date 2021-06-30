BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the May 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MFL traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. 103,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,511. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $14.88.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.