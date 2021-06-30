Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 907,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after buying an additional 216,967 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2,611.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 151,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 145,770 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 119,461 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period.

PIE opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $27.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

