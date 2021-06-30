Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Entegris were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth $1,296,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 0.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,285,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Entegris by 29.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 320,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,867,000 after purchasing an additional 73,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 565,751 shares of company stock worth $67,871,039. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

ENTG opened at $123.26 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

