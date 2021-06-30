Blair William & Co. IL Has $498,000 Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMK opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.