Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NASDAQ XT opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $43.94 and a 12 month high of $63.52.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

