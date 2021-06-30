Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter.

EQNR opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

