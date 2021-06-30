Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$254.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.40 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.700 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Blucora alerts:

BCOR opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blucora has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1,738.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.