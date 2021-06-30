Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Sells 1,000 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BPMC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,872. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 96.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 67,680 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 13.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 403,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 247,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.