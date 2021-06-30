Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 144.8% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BBSRF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 34,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,736. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.84.
About Bluestone Resources
Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.