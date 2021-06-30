Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 144.8% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BBSRF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 34,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,736. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35. Bluestone Resources has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $1.84.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.