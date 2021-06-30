Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

BYPLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Bodycote stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

