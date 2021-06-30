Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BOLIF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOLIF opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

