BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Up 157.1% in June

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,614,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BTZI remained flat at $$0.05 on Wednesday. 879,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,308. BOTS has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08.
About BOTS
