BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 166.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.
NYSE:BP opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of BP by 5.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in BP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in BP by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
