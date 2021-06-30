BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Citigroup

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Citigroup to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 166.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

NYSE:BP opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BP will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of BP by 5.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in BP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in BP by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

