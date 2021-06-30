BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN) Insider Peter van der Made Sells 2,570,947 Shares of Stock

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN) insider Peter van der Made sold 2,570,947 shares of BrainChip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.39), for a total transaction of A$1,390,882.33 ($993,487.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.91.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Akida Development Environment, a machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge AI on its Akida event domain neural processor; and Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide a ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

