BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN) Insider Peter van der Made Sells 2,570,947 Shares of Stock

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN) insider Peter van der Made sold 2,570,947 shares of BrainChip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.39), for a total transaction of A$1,390,882.33 ($993,487.38).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.91.
About BrainChip
