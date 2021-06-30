Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $42,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $90.14. 18,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INGR shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.