Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $30.33 Million Stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 1.06% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $30,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TARO traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.88. 877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,785. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.29.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $148.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TARO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.