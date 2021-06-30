Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 174,449 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,271,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,449 shares during the period. Corteva comprises 1.4% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $59,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,661,000 after buying an additional 3,889,266 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. 73,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,428. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

