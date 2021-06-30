Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 175,219 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 553,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175,219 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $50,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $96.30. The stock had a trading volume of 82,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,792. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

