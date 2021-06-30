Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 193,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 483,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 5.60. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

