Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 142.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,604 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,799,000 after acquiring an additional 556,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $2,373,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,676,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,958,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 820,034 shares of company stock valued at $11,096,097. 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

