Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Green Brick Partners worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at about $32,161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 821,247 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at about $10,035,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at about $6,232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 3,755.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 212,178 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,663.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.29. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

