Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

