Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 78,639 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 152.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,639 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 in the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.