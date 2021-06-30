Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.26% of First Financial Northwest worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.56. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FFNW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

