Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,670 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Primerica by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.1% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.14.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $153.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.