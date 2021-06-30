Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after buying an additional 221,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $46.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $450,250.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

