Bread (BRD) Trading Up 24.1% Over Last Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. Bread has a market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $249,943.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

