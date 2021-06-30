Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Shares Down 0.9%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €78.92 ($92.85) and last traded at €78.92 ($92.85). Approximately 194,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €79.64 ($93.69).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13.

Brenntag Company Profile (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

