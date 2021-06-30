Brian N. Schell Sells 3,026 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.32. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $131,966,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after acquiring an additional 588,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $48,408,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.75.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

