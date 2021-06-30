Brian N. Schell Sells 3,026 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ CBOE opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.32. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.65.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $131,966,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after acquiring an additional 588,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $48,408,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.75.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
