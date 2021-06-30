Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report sales of $273.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.81 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $247.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,174,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.