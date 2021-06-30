Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,700 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the May 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 998,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 68,580 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,789,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYFC opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 0.89. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 23.01%.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

